Mountain lion spotted walking around streets in Gypsum
A mountain lion has been spotted walking in yards and down the street in the area of Estes Lane and Eagle Street in Gypsum. Residents are advised to use caution in that area and remain indoors or a safe location if the mountain lion is spotted.
Here’s a photo that was posted to Eagle County Classifieds by Jesse Samuel Martinez showing a big cat taking a stroll down Estes Lane.
