Mountain Rec needs volunteers to help build outdoor rink in Edwards

Volunteers build borders of the Edwards outdoor ice rink last December during a session that drew more than three dozen workers. Volunteers are needed again to build this year’s rink.

Pam Boyd/Vail Daily archive

Mountain Recreation is bringing back the Edwards outdoor ice rink for the whole community to use for the 2021-2022 winter season, but it needs your help.

Over the past several weeks, the groundwork has been started by the district’s staff to create a safe and level platform at the Edwards Field House parking lot. The district is now seeking volunteers to help with the initial ice-building and training. Dependent on weather, the ice rink is expected to open on Friday, December 17.

“I am grateful that we get to help offer this incredible community asset again this year. I don’t believe we saw one day last year, where the ice rink was not in use,” said Brad Johnson, Edwards Facility Supervisor at Mountain Rec. “This rink kept our community active, it provided much needed connection, hope, and endless smiles for our community amidst an uncertain and limiting pandemic last year. I can’t wait to see everyone out on the ice again soon.”

All hands-on deck will be needed at this Friday’s initial build and for the week that follows, as additional work will be needed to add layers early each morning and late each evening to provide a safe ice base. To volunteer please visit MountainRec.org to fill out the volunteer form. The district would like to thank Tom Boyd for taking lead, for the second year in a row, on organizing volunteers.

“This year, like last year, we have received amazing support from partner organizations, sponsors, and the community to make this all possible. I am excited to help lead this effort and it has been special to see our community build and maintain the ice rink; ultimately playing a part in shaping our community year after year. This is the community’s ice rink,” Boyd said.

The outdoor ice rink will be free for anyone to use and will be open every day from sunup until 10 p.m. Mountain Rec will continue to have an assortment of skates free of use thanks to sponsors and local donations, as well as full sets of hockey gear thanks to the Colorado Avalanche Alumni Association. To donate lightly used equipment please visit the Edwards Field House.

To meet community demand, the District is currently planning and fundraising for the 2022-2023 winter season, to relocate the outdoor ice rink to the Freedom Park northeast sports fields. The move would allow for multiple and larger sheets of ice for free skating and hockey drop-in. To help support this endeavor, the community can make a donation by visiting MountainRecreationFoundation.org .

Mountain Recreation would also like to thank sponsors for supporting the Edwards outdoor ice rink for everyone to enjoy: Vail Valley Foundation, Vail Honeywagon, Edwards Metro District, Singletree, and the Vail Mountaineers Hockey Club.