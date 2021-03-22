Mountain Recreation receives grant from El Pomar Foundation

Mountain Recreation is the recent recipient of a $5,000 grant from the El Pomar Foundation. The grant will help fund youth sports leagues and programs.

El Pomar trustees recently approved grant allocations to two nonprofit organizations in the High Country region at the Foundation’s February meeting.

Summit 54 of Aspen also received a $5,000 grant for its summer program for at risk students.

To view a full listing of El Pomar’s funds and grant making areas, please visit elpomar.org/grant-making .