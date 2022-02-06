Mountain Recreation to present new $40 million ask to voters

Mountain Recreation is considering taking a tax proposal back to voters in order to achieve a community center vision across its three main facilities.

After Eagle County voters narrowly rejected Mountain Recreation’s tax proposal in November 2021, the recreation district has formulated a new plan focused more acutely on the community’s immediate needs.

“Since the November election, every time that the board has met since, we’ve discussed learnings and we took very seriously all the feedback that we’ve received from the public — both positive and negative about what we presented in November,” said Liz Jones, the board president for Mountain Recreation. “We really analyzed what we didn’t do as well as we should’ve, and we came away with three different takeaways that we needed to focus on.”

Mountain Rec announced a new plan on Friday that addresses three main concerns it heard from the public. The plan includes a 33% cost reduction to district taxpayers, discounts at its facilities for in-district residents, and a sunset provision on the increased mill levy.

With these provisions, the board is hopeful that it can still deliver on its community center vision to meet the needs of the district’s residents.

“I am hopeful that people understand that there is a great need for these services in this day and age when mental health is important, physical activity is important, community centers and coming together and being with people is hugely important for everyone’s mental health,” Jones said of the new plan.

Jones added that the projects included in the All Access Rec plan fulfill these community needs right now.

“We serve all of these needs on so many different levels, and the need is so great right now,” she said. “It’s not a wish list, these are facility improvements that need to happen in order to reach all of the citizens within the district.”

On Wednesday, Feb. 23, the Mountain Rec Board of Directors is hosting a virtual town hall from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. to solicit feedback on the new plan. Jones said that she hopes residents will show up with comments — good and bad — as well as any questions for the board and staff members.

“We don’t want to put anything out there that people don’t see the need in,” Jones said.

After this town hall, the board will vote in early March on whether or not to put the revised capital improvement project to a May 2022 ballot question.

A refined ask

A rendering of the proposed Edwards Community Center. The proposal would add a new double indoor gymnasium and more.

The new tax increase request to taxpayers is a $20 million reduction from the $60 million ask that Mountain Rec made to voters in November. For homeowners in the Mountain Rec District , this new mill levy increase is estimated to cost $22.20 per year per $100,000 in home value. Under the previously proposed increase, it would’ve been an increase of $32 a year for a home of the same value.

On its website, Mountain Rec has a calculator where you can determine the exact amount your taxes would increase by.

Should the tax be sent to voters and approved, it would also unlock $6 million in already-pledged support and make the organization eligible to receive additional grants to fund the improvements.

Jones said that in order to reduce the overall ask of tax payers, the board — with the help of numerous vendors and experts — “sharpened our pencils, found some savings in some areas and we did a little more research on where we’ll stand in the future.”

“This is not a padded budget whatsoever, it is as sharpened as we can get it,” Jones said, adding that with the new plan, the district will invest more than it originally thought.

Overall, however, the organization is “still keeping the integrity of the original project list,” she said.

With all that being said, the total project cost remains $60 million.

Although the project has been refined in the new ask, Mountain Rec remains steadfast in its goal of transforming its rec centers into community centers. Still, in order to cut costs, some amenities took priorities over others based on extensive community feedback.

Mountain Rec also added two new provisions to the plan in response to community feedback received since the November election. This includes a sunset provision, under which the mill levy would return to its current rate once the debt was repaid.

It was always Mountain Rec’s intention to pay back the money early, Jones said. However, in the new plan, the organization is making this clear by including the sunset provision language in the ballot ask.

A rendering of the proposed updates to the Gypsum Rec Center.

In addition, the organization has added an intention to give in-district residents discounted rates to all three facilities starting in 2023. With this change, Jones said the board was reacting to community feedback that it was unfair that district residents would be paying the same facility fees as those not paying the increased taxes.

“The board is very, very dedicated in keeping the district fees affordable for everyone, absolutely everyone, district wide,” she said.

Even though it had to refine its original plans, it was important for Mountain Rec to continue to pursue this project and its vision because of the value it provides to the community.

“Changing our workout centers into true community centers fills an important need in the district,” Jones said. “We feel compelled to continue to work toward these projects because the public has asked for them and we need them in order to service the growing population that we have.”

All Access Rec

A rendering of the proposed upgrades to the Eagle Pool and Ice Rink.

Should the new plan go to voters in May, the following projects would be included in the bond issue:

Edwards Field House

New amenities:

Multi-purpose community room

Double indoor gymnasium with hard wood floors for pickleball, volleyball and basketball

Child watch area

Fitness center with strength training and cardio equipment

Fitness studios

Locker rooms, showers and family changing rooms

Open gathering space

Conference room

Renovated lobby

Eagle Pool & Ice Rink

New amenities for Phase 1:

Multi-purpose community rooms

Larger outdoor 8-lane outdoor lap pool

Outdoor leisure pool with slide and spray features

Child watch area

Fitness center with strength training and cardio equipment

Fitness studios

Double hard-wood gymnasium for basketball, volleyball, and pickleball

New fitness center locker rooms and renovated hockey locker rooms

New lobby and renovated existing lobby

Gypsum Rec Center

New amenities:

Double gymnasium for basketball, volleyball and pickleball

Urgent mechanical upgrades

