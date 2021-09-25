Mountain Youth to host Sunday Family Recovery Ride in Eagle

Kyle Foster of Seagull Cycles is passionate about supporting the overall well-being of families and young people in our community and realizes that there is a gap in providing mental health services for everyone during these challenging times.

For the many families in our community struggling with depression, substance abuse, alcoholism, eating disorders or mental health hurdles, Mountain Youth and Seagull Cycles is hosting its Family Recovery Ride in Eagle on Sunday.

The ride is for people in recovery, interested in healing or those supporting someone in recovery.

The all-level mountain bike ride begins 3:30 p.m. at Seagull Cycles, 422 McIntire St., in Eagle. Kyle Foster of Seagull Cycles is passionate about supporting the overall well-being of families and young people and sees a gap in providing mental health services for everyone during these challenging times.

“I developed these rides to support my recovery and found that when we talk openly about these issues, more people feel comfortable opening up about what they are going through,“ Foster said in a news release.

The Recovery Ride provides a safe space with a no-pressure, supportive atmosphere. Riders are welcome to share their story or just enjoy the group ride and connection.

Foster will continue offering his recovery rides as a peer support lead through Eagle Valley Behavioral Health in the community. He will continue to push the limits in his biking endeavors and passion for mental health awareness and recovery.

Like any endurance sport, mountain biking has what may seem like insurmountable highs and lows seemingly impossible to climb. Foster said he will continue to endure, and he hopes people will join him, as he has personally witnessed how he sport of mountain biking can transform lives. He says he is a living testament to that and continues to inspire many.

Amy Hermes, a local addiction counselor, and licensed professional counselor will be there to offer information on recovery.

“When addressing substance use issues, the mind-body connection is essential. We sometimes lose attunement with ourselves, and at times this disconnection leads to substance misuse. We all have underlying needs, and when they go unmet, we often turn to substances,“ said Hermes, who is also a mountain bike enthusiast. ”Through movement and reconnection with ourselves and others, we can tackle personal challenges or other behaviors that do not serve us.”

The Move Chat Parent series was created by Family Education Manager Amy Baker of Mountain Youth to provide a positive, active, informative, supportive and fun movement and parenting event that helped to demystify recovery and offer access to support and other families looking to engage in healthy lifestyle choices.

To join Sunday’s Recovery Ride, come to Seagull Cycles in Eagle from 3:30-5:30 p.m. You’ll find homemade granola bars, wrap sandwiches, and refreshing non-alcoholic drinks.

If you or someone you know is seeking resources for substance use-related issues, please visit EagleValleyBH.org/get-help-now/addiction-and-substance-abuse .

If you or someone you know is struggling, the Hope Center’s team of professionally trained clinicians are available 24/7 to support Eagle County residents during difficult times 970-306-4673