Mountain Youth to screen ’Angst’ to start community conversations about anxiety

“Angst: Raising Awareness Around Anxiety” is a new film from IndieFlix.



IndieFlix, a leading independent online streaming platform, along with its nonprofit arm, the IndieFlix Foundation, is sparking a global conversation about anxiety through screenings of its brand-new documentary, “Angst: Raising Awareness Around Anxiety.”

On Thursday, Jan. 14 at 6 p.m., Mountain Youth, will hold a special screening of the documentary via Zoom to open up a conversation between local families, community leaders and experts. The event will feature a viewing of the 56-minute film, followed by an informative panel discussion, with special guests Kala Bettis, outreach operations manager with Eagle Valley Behavioral Health, Michael Coleman, prevention specialist with Eagle County School District, Dr. Jerry Bubrick with Child Mind Institute in New York and Karin Gornick, the mom and one of the producers of the film who will also be moderating.

“Everybody needs to know that anxiety disorders are real, common and treatable instead of viewing them as a personal choice or something to be ashamed of,” said Dr. Jerry Bubrick, the senior director of the Anxiety Disorders Center at the Child Mind Institute. “Getting help early is crucial in giving people the tools they need to feel better. We just need to start the conversation.”

Producers Scilla Andreen and Karin Gornick have one goal: To start a global conversation and raise awareness around anxiety. Through candid interviews, they utilize the power of film to tell the stories of many kids and teens who discuss their anxiety and its impacts on their lives and relationships, as well as how they’ve found solutions and hope. The film also includes a special interview with Olympian Michael Phelps, a mental health advocate. In addition, the documentary provides discussions with mental health experts about the causes of anxiety and its sociological effects, along with the help, resources and tools available to address the condition.

Free tickets are now available and space is limited! The screening will be held at 6 p.m. Reserve your tickets at http://www.mountainyouth.org