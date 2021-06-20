Move your body and motivate your mind at the silent disco Move Chat Parent





Mountain Youth has helped educate nearly 2,000 families in Eagle County in the past year with Eat Chat Parent discussions.

The success of Eat Chat Parent was seen through surveys, with 85% of Eat Chat Parent attendees feeling more confident discussing the topics with their families after attending presentations, and 93% felt confident about applying what they learned to their daily lives.

Amy Baker, the community education manager for Mountain Youth, wanted to do more to help our community’s families. As a fitness and mindfulness enthusiast, Baker wanted to create a fun family interactive, wellness, and conscious experience that combined education and movement.

Baker believes that “Families who keep fit with each other see their attachment, social development, and emotional management skills improve. And that exercise improves self-confidence, self-efficacy, self-acceptance, and self-concept, which are associated with greater mental health. In addition, when we exercise, we feel more loving, positive, and confident, which enhances not only our relationships with friends and community but also family.”

There are many opportunities for fitness in our valley. Mountain Youth wants to offer something that anyone, no matter fitness level or experience, could benefit from and can see how it enhances your well-being. From an amazing idea sparked by Baker, Mountain Youth is excited to introduce Move Chat Parent, a family Interactive fitness and mindfulness experience.

Move Chat Parent is a powerful, entertaining, and motivating class for the entire family. This fitness class is led by Christian Alvarez, local owner of FitnessNT in Avon. Alvarez is a community leader, family man, and bilingual fitness instructor. He knows firsthand how healthy habits can help with depression.

The class also has Kala Bettis, outreach operations manager at Eagle Valley Behavioral Health, discussing exercise as a positive tool for creating connection, trust, reducing anxiety, and growing the mind.

You do not want to miss this incredible experience with your kids this summer. Your kids will be jumping for joy at the chance to be a part of the “silent disco” Move Chat Parent. Join us Wednesday, June 23, at Freedom Park starting at 6 pm for the inaugural Move Chat Parent. Space is limited, and you must register online beforehand to save your headphones.

Eagle Valley Behavioral Health is the even partner and sponsors include: Vail Resorts Epic Promise, The Slifer Smith & Frampton Foundation, Alpine Bank, Eagle County Schools, Towns of Avon, Eagle, Gypsum, and Vail, Eagle River Foundation, El Pomar Foundation, SAMHSA, Wells Fargo, Vail Valley Cares, Colorado Office of Behavioral Health, and Eagle County Government.