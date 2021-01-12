Multiple Eagle County schools send COVID-19 notices

Battle Mountain High School.



Several Eagle County schools have sent out COVID-19 notices to their communities in recent days, with 27 students and three staff members now in quarantine.

Battle Mountain High School sent notifications Monday night after a student was presumed to be positive for the virus. Eagle Valley High School sent out notices after learning of a student testing positive.

“In both cases, contact tracing determined that those in close contact with either of the positive cases should quarantine,” the district said in a news release Tuesday. “Fifteen students at BMHS will quarantine, and 12 students at EVHS will quarantine.”

Brush Creek Elementary notified its community Tuesday after learning that a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. Contact tracing determined no other students or staff will need to quarantine, the district said.

Additionally, two Berry Creek Middle School staff tested positive for COVID-19 in separate, unrelated incidents. No other staff or students need to quarantine as a result of either of those cases, the district said.

Eagle County Schools has adopted new quarantine protocols from the CDC and Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. The protocols shorten the duration for general quarantine orders from 14 days to 10 days, and allow staff members and students to return to school after seven days with a negative test result. Students and staff must wait to be tested between the fifth and seventh day of their quarantine period, and if negative and symptom free can return to normal activities on the eighth day.