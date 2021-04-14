Multiple Eagle County schools send quarantine, low-risk exposure notices

Eagle County School District announced Tuesday night that multiple schools sent out quarantine orders and low-risk exposure notices after being notified of positive cases on Monday by Public Health. In total, the schools were notified of 12 positive COVID-19 cases. As a result, 47 students have to quarantine and 191 students were deemed low-risk exposures.

Low-risk exposure notices advise parents to watch for possible onset of symptoms, but don’t restrict activity.

Eagle County Public Health has determined that transmission of the virus, among adults and student-aged children, are happening at social gatherings outside of schools.

According to Public Health, contract tracing has shown that much of the recent transmission of the virus among high school students has happened at parties and social gatherings. Similarly, with younger students, the transmission is occurring at social events such as play dates and sleepovers.

These incidents and the low-risk exposure notifications represent a new phase in the response to the pandemic. Most Eagle County School District staff have been vaccinated and are not required to quarantine due to possible exposure to a positive student.

A summary of these notices sent on Monday include:

Exceptional Students Services: 1 positive staff member, 2 additional staff and 1 student to quarantine.

Avon Elementary School: 1 positive student, 1 additional student to quarantine, 16 sent low-risk exposure notices.

Eagle Valley High School: 5 positive athletes, 39 additional students in quarantine.

Edwards Early Learning Center: 1 positive staff member, The Grizzly Classroom closed pending contact tracing.

These positive cases and resulting quarantines follow a spate of other incidents at schools that did not result in quarantine orders. Recent student positives at Battle Mountain High School, Brush Creek Elementary School, Eagle Valley High School, and Vail Ski & Snowboard Academy resulted in 175 students and staff members being issued low-risk exposure letters related to their incident.