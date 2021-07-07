New Edwards Riverwalk free concert series kicks off Thursday

Talking in Circles, a local band out of Edwards, will open the inaugural Band on the River series at the Edwards Riverwalk on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Special to the Daily

Starting Thursday, the Edwards Riverwalk will be the site of a new free concert series showcasing the best local musicians in Eagle County.

The Band on the River series is set to run every Thursday for the next seven weeks, with the possibility of stretching out longer at the end of the summer. Each performance will go from 6-8 p.m. with gates opening at 5 p.m.

The new series was organized by the manager of Edwards Riverwalk, Todd Williams, and longtime local Tony Mauro.

“Because of the tremendous support that Riverwalk received from the local community for all of our businesses here during COVID, we wanted to give something back that has a really local, hometown feel to say thanks to the people who came and purchased things here and kept our restaurants going over the past year,” Williams said.

With the support of the Riverwalk Masters Association and the Edwards Metropolitan District, as well as sponsorship from Alpine Bank, Williams and Mauro have been able to secure an exciting lineup of local musicians. Every band on the schedule, except for one, is based out of Eagle County.

“These are your true hometown bands, as in your electrician is the guy up there on guitar,” Mauro said with a laugh. “We have so much amazing local talent here in the valley and music is a foundation of this county. I think the Riverwalk is the perfect place to make this happen.”

Talking in Circles will be opening the series this Thursday, and frontman John Cummins actually does run an electrical company in Edwards.

“Playing at this amazing little venue is something we have always wanted to do,” Cummins said. “Most of us live only a couple blocks away, so it is very much like playing in our own backyard.”

The five-piece band will be performing a mix of different styles at the show, and putting their signature acoustic twist on music from the ’90s and 2000s.

“Better bring your dancing shoes,” Cummins said. “If you don’t have them, borrow some.”

There will be a backyard bar and grill serving selected beer, cocktails, seltzers, wine and sandwiches on site. A portion of all bar sales will be going to Access Unbound, a local organization that aims to transform the lives of people with disabilities by connecting them with high-quality professional instruction and adaptive equipment in recreational mountain sports.

“There are a tremendous number of children in our district who have a need for adaptive sports, and for us this is an opportunity to reach more people and tell them we’re here, we’re available and we have the ability to support you,” said Katie Zinn, the executive director of Access Unbound.

Upcoming shows in the series include The Meadow Mountain Band, Justin Allison with Bob Rebholz, The Evolution, The Vail Valley Band, Walter Gorra Latin Jazz Band and the Burnsville Blues Band. All shows are free to the public, and no reservations are required. For more information, visit EdwardsRiverwalk.com .