New wildlife fencing included in Dowd Junction project

Motorists line up on Highway 6 Thursday as rock scaling work takes place by United Companies, the contractor selected for the department of transportation’s US 6 Avon to Dowd Junction Resurfacing. The project is expected to be completed in fall 2021, and no full highway closures are expected.

John LaConte/jlaconte@vaildaily.com

The Colorado Department of Transportation has wrapped up the Dowd Junction rock scaling portion of the U.S. Highway 6 Avon to Dowd Junction Resurfacing project.

CDOT spokesperson Elise Thatcher, on Thursday, said no further rockfall work will be required in the near future for this project.

“Yesterday, Wednesday May 19, there were 20-minute holds due to the work taking place,” Thatcher said, however, “Crews will be completing rockfall work on the project this afternoon.”

The U.S. Highway 6 Avon to Dowd Junction Resurfacing project began on April 26 and is expected to be completed in October.

The Wednesday and Thursday rock scaling work took place at mile marker 174; most work on the project will take place in the area between mile point 170 and 175 in Dowd Junction and EagleVail, with primary work consisting of milling the existing asphalt surface and repaving.

Two Interstate 70 ramps will also be repaved, including the I-70 eastbound on-ramp at Exit 169 and the westbound off-ramp of Exit 171, CDOT said in a release about the project.

A moose, photographed here on March 1, 2020, hung out along I-70 in Down Junction for more than a month during the winter of 2020.

Chris Dillmann/cdillmann@vaildaily.com

Challenging area for wildlife

Dowd Junction is a notorious wildlife crossing area, known for trapping ungulates in the deadly thoroughfare.

In January of 2020, a moose found a temporary habitat in an area between two wildlife fences near the mile marker 171 eastbound exit of I-70 in Dowd Junction, and remained there for more than a month.

“Apparently there is a wildlife off-ramp that it could take, but it has not chosen to take it,” Ivan Alvarado with Colorado State Patrol said of the moose.

Improvements for the wildlife fencing in Down Junction are also included in the resurfacing project, according to CDOT’s release.

“Nearby on Interstate 70, Dowd Junction has experienced many wildlife crashes through the years, resulting in maintenance challenges,“ CDOT states in the release. ”In order to improve wildlife and motorist safety, crews will remove, repair and install deer fencing between MP 171 and 174 on I-70. The original wildlife fence is located higher on the hill, making maintenance efforts a challenge. The new deer fencing installment will be a more efficient alignment, easier to maintain, and will eliminate the need to maintain a fence creek crossing.“