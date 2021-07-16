Next Move Chat Parent set for July 21

Space is limited for the next Move Chat Parent. You must register online beforehand to save your headphones.

Move Chat Parent is a powerful, entertaining, and motivating class for the entire family. This fitness class is led by Zerek Knight, an ex-professional basketball player who discovered a passion for fitness while training for sports. The class also has Kala Bettis, outreach operations manager at Eagle Valley Behavioral Health, discussing exercise as a positive tool for creating connection, trust, reducing anxiety, and growing the mind.

You do not want to miss this incredible experience with your kids this summer. Your kids will be jumping for joy at the chance to be a part of the “silent disco” Move Chat Parent. Join us Wed., July 21, at the Eagle Town Park starting at 6 p.m. Space is limited, and you must register online beforehand to save your headphones.

Eagle Valley Behavioral Health is a presenting partner for this event. Sponsors include: Vail Resorts Epic Promise, The Slifer Smith & Frampton Foundation, Alpine Bank, Eagle County Schools, towns of Avon, Eagle, Gypsum, and Vail, Eagle River Foundation, El Pomar Foundation, SAMHSA, Wells Fargo, Vail Valley Cares, Colorado Office of Behavioral Health, and Eagle County Government.