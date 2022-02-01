No ice skating on Avon’s Nottingham Lake this year

Due to safety concerns, the town of Avon will not offer ice skating in Harry A. Nottingham Park this winter.

Town of Avon/Courtesy photo

The town of Avon will not offer ice skating at Harry A. Nottingham Park this year. After recording above-average temperatures this fall, town staff were unable to safely condition the lake ice surface prior to heavy snow fall.

Ice skating returned to Nottingham Lake last winter for the first time in 10 years. During the 2021 winter, the town recorded that over 1,200 people used the ice rink within its 59 days of operation.

With the reintroduction of ice skating on the lake, the town developed extensive safety policies and procedures for the public and the Public Operations staff to follow while using or working on or around the frozen lake.

Town standards require a minimum of 10 inches of black ice before opening the rink to the public. Prior to staff conditioning the ice, the adopted safety standards require an estimated 6 inches of ice depth throughout the entire rink area.

Unfortunately, in mid-January, the ice depth measured 3-4 inches of white ice, with several inches of snow and slush on top.

During the 10 years that ice skating did not occur on the lake, the town had previously set up temporary ice rinks on the upper athletic field and the west lawn of the Avon Recreation Center. With continued concerns of potential damage to the already heavily-used fields, the town determined that setting up the temporary ice rinks would not be a standard practice moving forward.

The town is committed to offering ice skating on Nottingham Lake during future winters. Town staff continue to log weather patterns and ice depth measurements so an effective plan can be developed for future ice skating on the lake.

Community members are encouraged to enjoy their favorite ice sports at the outdoor ice rink at the Mountain Recreation Edwards Fieldhouse where skate rentals are free, and the rink is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

For more information, please contact Michael Labagh, director of recreation for the town of Avon, at mlabagh@avon.org or 970-748-4446.