‘No Staufer’ signs pop up in Vail ahead of Election Day

Jonathan Staufer



Campaign signs are usually pretty innocuous, advocating a candidate or issue. Other times, signs can get personal.

Vail Town Council candidate Jonathan Staufer is the latest to see the campaign sign equivalent of a thumbed nose.

Someone has placed a handful of “No Staufer” signs around town. Staufer said he’s seen perhaps four of the signs, and isn’t paying much attention to them.

“I’d rather discuss the issues,” Staufer said. Still, he added, he doesn’t think “that’s the way we do things” in Vail.

Staufer isn’t the first to face “vote no” signs. In 2019, Karen Perez, who was then running for Vail Town Council, faced a handful of “vote no” signs around town.

“I didn’t like it when they were (targeting Perez), and I don’t like it now,” Staufer said.