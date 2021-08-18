Nomination Petitions available for Avon Town Council

Nomination petitions are now available for candidates interested in replacing a council member seat in the upcoming recall election. Interested parties can now pick up a petition at the Avon Town Clerk’s Office located at Avon Town Hall at 100 Mikaela Way.

The deadline for filing the petitions with the Avon Town Clerk is Friday, August 27, 2021 by 5 p.m. All candidates must collect 10 signatures from registered Avon voters for the petition. Any petition deemed insufficient by the Town Clerk may be corrected and must be returned no later than Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at 12 p.m.

The deadline for filing an affidavit with the Avon Town Clerk to be a write-in candidate is Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 by 5 p.m.

The Nov. 2 recall election is being coordinated with the Eagle County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.

Candidates for the recall election must circulate a petition to replace either Sarah Smith Hymes or Tamra Underwood. Candidates may not seek to replace both members of council.

To be eligible for election, candidates must be 18 years of age on the date of the election, a citizen of the United States, a qualified elector, and have resided within the town of Avon for a period of at least 12 consecutive months immediately preceding the date of said election.

Please contact Avon Town Clerk Brenda Torres at (970) 748-4001, btorres@avon.org or visit Avon.org for information regarding Avon’s recall election.

For information about November’s general election, contact the Eagle County Clerk’s Office at (970) 328-8715 or visit eaglecounty.us/clerk/ .