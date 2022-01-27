Nominations open for Vail Valley Partnership’s 2022 Success Awards

Nominations are now open for the 19th Annual Success Awards.

The awards will recognize businesses and individuals who have excelled over the past year and acknowledges their hard work and dedication as the best in the Vail Valley. These businesses and individuals play significant roles driving the Vail Valley’s business community and economic growth.

Nominations are now open in 10 categories including: Business or Organization of the Year; Emerging Business of the Year; Small Business of the Year; Small Nonprofit of the Year; Best Place to Work, Community Impact Award — Individual, Community Impact Award; Organization; Young Professional of the Year; Actively Green Business of the Year; and, new this year, Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

Nominations are for accomplishments in the 2021 calendar year, not intended as lifetime achievements.

Any business can be nominated, however, only those with an active Vail Valley Partnership membership are eligible to win the awards.

Nominations will be accepted until 5 p.m on Feb. 4.

Winners will be announced during the Annual Success Awards celebration in May.