Nottingham Lake and beach closed this weekend for open swim competition

Over 100 swimmers will participate in the Colorado Swimming Open Water Championships this weekend at Nottingham Lake.

Town of Avon/Special to the Daily

More than 100 swimmers will head to Harry A. Nottingham Park on Saturday and Sunda for the Colorado Swimming Open Water Championships, a USA Swimming and United States Masters Association-sanctioned event.

Nottingham Lake will be closed to fishing, boating and swimming from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both days. The beach and grass area on the North side of the lake will be closed to the public during the entire weekend to accommodate this event.

Parking will be limited surrounding the park corridor as Circus Colorado will also be stationed at the Upper Field for the weekend, Aug. 13-15. The use of public transportation is encouraged as well as walking or riding a bike to the park. Free on-street parking is available, including on West Benchmark Road and Lake Street, as well as at the Avon Recreation Center and Avon Elementary School Parking Lots. Event parking is available at the Beaver Creek Bear Lot.

For more information about this event or the lake and beach closure, please contact Interim Recreation Director Michael Labagh at (970) 748-4446.