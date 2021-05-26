Nottingham Lake and beach open for summer

Nottingham Park and beach is officially open for summer.

Chelsea Tuttle/Daily file photo

The town of Avon announced Wednesday that Nottingham Lake and beach are officially open for summer, just in time for Memorial Day weekend.

Eagle County Public Health officially lifted its COVID-19 restrictions May 19, paving the way for a full schedule of events and programs in the park.

Nottingham Lake opens for swimming on Thursday. Starting Thursday, SUP and pedal boat rentals will also be available through SUP Colorado, which is located on the north shore of Nottingham Beach. Guests are welcome to bring their own boats or paddleboards, and can launch in the designated areas adjacent to the docks on the north and south sides of the lake. Nonmotorized vessels less than 16 feet are allowed, and personal flotation devices are required for all passengers.

The summer season will also see the return of a full schedule of recreation programs and events:

Drop-in open water swim returns Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. starting June 10.

The Dunk-N-Dash race duathlon series will return Mondays at 6:00 p.m. beginning June 28

The family Father’s Day race, the Daddy’s Girl Tu-Tu 2K, is scheduled for Sunday, June 20

Hundreds of athletes will assemble at the beach for the Colorado Swimming Open Water Swim Championships on August 14 and 15

Outdoor fitness offerings will kick off in June with a mixture of spin, yoga and HIIT classes. The Nottingham Park Fit Court will be utilized for some of these classes but will remain available for everyday use.

The Nottingham Park restrooms are open for the season during park operating hours. Picnic reservations are available for groups of 50 or less, and the barbecue grills and picnic shelters are ready and available for public use. Nottingham Park grills may not be used during stage 2 fire restrictions or a red flag warning.

In anticipation of a packed summer and busy park, the town of Avon recently restricted parking on both sides of West Beaver Creek Boulevard. This was done due to safety concerns and to alleviate overcrowding at the beach area. Instead, park visitors are encouraged to park on Lake Street, at Avon Elementary School once school closes and at the old Town Hall site starting in mid-June. The Lot 16 north parking lot can be used for drop-off.