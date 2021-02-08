Ophthalmologist and dermatologist join Colorado Mountain Medical

Colorado Mountain Medical, a partner of Vail Health, has added two new specialists to its service line offerings. Dr. Morgan Godin, an ophthalmologist, and Dr. Kelly Morrissey Williams, a dermatologist, join CMM as the most recent additions to an ever-expanding team.

Dr. Morgan Godin



“We are excited to expand our offerings at Colorado Mountain Medical with the addition of Dr. Godin and Dr. Williams,” said Dr. Brooks Bock, CEO of CMM, in a news release. “We are constantly looking for gap areas in our service and ways to help increase access to higher-quality care for our local patients and adding additional providers allows us to fill those gaps.”

Originally from North Carolina, Dr. Godin practices comprehensive ophthalmology at Colorado Mountain Medical.

Dr. Godin completed her undergraduate degree at Duke University where she graduated summa cum laude, Phi Beta Kappa. She continued on at Duke University School of Medicine where she graduated with honors followed by ophthalmology residency at the renowned Duke Eye Center all in Durham, North Carolina. She was awarded the K. Alexander Dastgheib MD Eye Surgery Award for Excellence in Surgical Skill and Judgment. She then went on to complete a cornea, anterior segment and refractive surgery fellowship at the prestigious Minnesota Eye Consultants in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

During fellowship, she was awarded the Allina Hospital Outstanding Patient Experience Award. She has published in peer-reviewed journals, written book chapters and review articles, and presented at numerous meetings including at the national and international levels. While she is fellowship-trained in the front part of the eye, she practices as a comprehensive ophthalmologist at Colorado Mountain Medical in order to treat a variety of eye conditions affecting all parts of the eye.

For more information about ophthalmology, as this is a new specialty at CMM, please visit: cmmhealth.org/services/ophthalmology.

Dr. Godin played competitive tennis growing up and continues to enjoy the game. She and her husband (who is an orthopedic surgeon at The Steadman Clinic) have one young daughter.

Originally from Maryland, Dr. Kelly Morrissey Williams graduated with honors from Harvard University, where she was awarded the Detur Prize and the John Harvard Scholarship for Academic Achievement.

Dr. Kelly Morrissey Williams



She attended Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine in Cleveland, Ohio, where she pursued dermatologic research and was elected into the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Society. During college and medical school, she received three National Institutes of Health Summer Research Fellowships. After completing an internship at Summa Akron City Hospital in Ohio, Dr. Williams completed a combined dermatology residency and cutaneous oncology fellowship at the University of Pennsylvania in 2013.

She was an Assistant Professor in Dermatology at the University of Colorado from July 2013 until June 2014 before pursuing a fellowship in dermatopathology at Tufts Medical Center in Boston, Massachusetts. As a board-certified dermatologist and dermatopathologist with special training in cutaneous oncology, Dr. Williams’s primary interest is in the prevention, early detection, and treatment of skin cancer.

Dr. Williams is an avid skier and enjoys hiking and yoga. She and her husband have two young children.