Peeping awesome: Fall colors hit their peak around Eagle County Fall colors have hit their prime in Eagle County Eagle Valley Eagle-valley | Chris Dillmann cdillmann@vaildaily.com Peak color is showing itself Monday near Minturn. (Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily) Aspens of many colors and the Gore Range stick out Monday in Minturn. (Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily) Colorful trees pop along the Eagle River Monday in Minturn. (Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily) Aspens put on a show Monday in Minturn. Layers of colors show Monday near Minturn. (Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily) Support Local JournalismDonate