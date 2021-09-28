 Peeping awesome: Fall colors hit their peak around Eagle County | VailDaily.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Peeping awesome: Fall colors hit their peak around Eagle County

Fall colors have hit their prime in Eagle County

Eagle Valley Eagle-valley |

Chris Dillmann
  

Peak color is showing itself Monday near Minturn. (Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily)
Aspens of many colors and the Gore Range stick out Monday in Minturn. (Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily)
Colorful trees pop along the Eagle River Monday in Minturn. (Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily)
Aspens put on a show Monday in Minturn.
Layers of colors show Monday near Minturn. (Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily)

Support Local Journalism