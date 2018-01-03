PHOTO GALLERY: Photos in the Vail Valley from Dec. 17-23
January 3, 2018
In the Vail Valley the holiday season picked up as activities and people flooded the Vail Valley. The annual Holiday Lantern Walk and Ice Theater kicked off. The Buddy Mentor Program still made due with the weather, who were supposed to go snow tubing, but since the weather they went ice skating and opened presents and ate a holiday meal at the top of Lionshead.
Eagle County’s Judge Katherine Sullivan, who innovated the drug and alcohol court program, has accepted a position in Washington D.C., as well as Radio Free Minturn announcing it will no longer be able to support itself on the air.
