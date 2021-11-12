PHOTOS: Banner day at Vail as skiers, snowboarders get first turns of the season Eagle Valley Eagle-valley | Chris Dillmann cdillmann@vaildaily.com The first skiers and snowboarders break the banner to start the 2021-2022 season on Vail Mountain Friday in Vail. The Nov. 12 opening is among the earliest in the resort’s history due to an upgraded snowmaking system. Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily Vail Ski Patrol watches skiers and boarders get off Mountain Top Express on Opening Day Friday in Vail. Friday’s weather was a mix of sun and clouds. Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily People and their equipment wait for Vail Mountain to open Friday in Vail Village. Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily Skiers and snowboarders cruise down Swingsville at Vail on Friday. The mountain received a couple inches of fresh snow the past couple days. Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily Evan Moarefi of Denver kicks up a cloud of powder on Opening Day at Vail. The resort opened with nearly 80 acres of terrain. Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily A skier makes their way through some fresh snow during Vail's opening Friday in Vail. More terrain will open as weather permits. Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily Support Local JournalismDonate