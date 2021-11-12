 PHOTOS: Banner day at Vail as skiers, snowboarders get first turns of the season | VailDaily.com
PHOTOS: Banner day at Vail as skiers, snowboarders get first turns of the season

The first skiers and snowboarders break the banner to start the 2021-2022 season on Vail Mountain Friday in Vail. The Nov. 12 opening is among the earliest in the resort’s history due to an upgraded snowmaking system.
Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily
Vail Ski Patrol watches skiers and boarders get off Mountain Top Express on Opening Day Friday in Vail. Friday’s weather was a mix of sun and clouds.
Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily
People and their equipment wait for Vail Mountain to open Friday in Vail Village.
Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily
Skiers and snowboarders cruise down Swingsville at Vail on Friday. The mountain received a couple inches of fresh snow the past couple days.
Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily
Evan Moarefi of Denver kicks up a cloud of powder on Opening Day at Vail. The resort opened with nearly 80 acres of terrain.
Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily
A skier makes their way through some fresh snow during Vail's opening Friday in Vail. More terrain will open as weather permits.
Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

