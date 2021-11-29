Photos: Beaver Creek opens for the season Monday Eagle Valley Eagle-valley | Chris Dillmann cdillmann@vaildaily.com A snowboarder breaks through the banner for Beaver Creek's opening Monday at Beaver Creek. The resort opened with 80 acres of terrain. Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily A Mountain safety worker watches skiers and snowboarders on Beaver Creek's Opening Day Monday. Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily People began to line up overnight to be first chair for Beaver Creek's opening Monday at Beaver Creek. Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily The sun began to warm the snow up on Opening Day Monday in Beaver Creek. Temperatures will be dry and warm for the week. Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily Opening Day was quiet Monday at Beaver Creek. The resort will open more terrain as Mother Nature allows. Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily Beaver tails were given out to skiers and snowboarders before the start of Beaver Creek's opening day Monday. Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily Fire pits can be found across Beaver Creek Village, providing a warm social scene for people after a day on the slopes or just looking to hang out in the village. Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily Support Local JournalismDonate