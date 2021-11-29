 Photos: Beaver Creek opens for the season Monday | VailDaily.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Photos: Beaver Creek opens for the season Monday

Eagle Valley Eagle-valley |

Chris Dillmann
  

A snowboarder breaks through the banner for Beaver Creek's opening Monday at Beaver Creek. The resort opened with 80 acres of terrain.
Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily
A Mountain safety worker watches skiers and snowboarders on Beaver Creek's Opening Day Monday.
Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily
People began to line up overnight to be first chair for Beaver Creek's opening Monday at Beaver Creek.
Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily
The sun began to warm the snow up on Opening Day Monday in Beaver Creek. Temperatures will be dry and warm for the week.
Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily
Opening Day was quiet Monday at Beaver Creek. The resort will open more terrain as Mother Nature allows.
Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily
Beaver tails were given out to skiers and snowboarders before the start of Beaver Creek's opening day Monday.
Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily
Fire pits can be found across Beaver Creek Village, providing a warm social scene for people after a day on the slopes or just looking to hang out in the village.
Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

Support Local Journalism