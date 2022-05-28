 PHOTOS: Eagle Valley and Vail Christian high schools send off this year’s graduates in style | VailDaily.com
YOUR AD HERE »

PHOTOS: Eagle Valley and Vail Christian high schools send off this year’s graduates in style

Eagle Valley Eagle-valley |

Chris Dillmann and Barry Eckhaus
cdillmann@vaildaily.com
The processional by the Highland Cathedral began the Vail Christian graduation of the Class of 2022 Saturday in Beaver Creek.
Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily
Alec Forrester hugs a fellow graduate following the commencement ceremony Saturday at Eagle Valley High School in Gypsum.
Barry Eckhaus/For the Daily
2022 graduate Jose Saucedo smiles following Saturday’s commencement ceremony at Eagle Valley High School.
Barry Eckhaus/For the Daily
Chloe Hornbostel sings the national anthem during the Vail Christian High School commencement Saturday at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek.
Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily
Colleen Farrell, Vail Christian High School Salutatorian, speaks during the graduation Saturday in Beaver Creek.
Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

Support Local Journalism