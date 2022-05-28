PHOTOS: Eagle Valley and Vail Christian high schools send off this year’s graduates in style Eagle Valley Eagle-valley | Chris Dillmann and Barry Eckhauscdillmann@vaildaily.com The processional by the Highland Cathedral began the Vail Christian graduation of the Class of 2022 Saturday in Beaver Creek. Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily Alec Forrester hugs a fellow graduate following the commencement ceremony Saturday at Eagle Valley High School in Gypsum. Barry Eckhaus/For the Daily 2022 graduate Jose Saucedo smiles following Saturday’s commencement ceremony at Eagle Valley High School. Barry Eckhaus/For the Daily Chloe Hornbostel sings the national anthem during the Vail Christian High School commencement Saturday at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek. Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily Colleen Farrell, Vail Christian High School Salutatorian, speaks during the graduation Saturday in Beaver Creek. Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily Support Local JournalismDonate