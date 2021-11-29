 Photos: Lionshead Village hosts community menorah lighting for start of Hanukkah | VailDaily.com
Photos: Lionshead Village hosts community menorah lighting for start of Hanukkah

Eagle Valley Eagle-valley |

Madison Rahhal
Special to the Daily
Rabbi Dovid Mintz of the Chabad of Vail Jewish Community Center lights the community menorah Sunday night at the Vail Square Ice Rink in Lionshead Village. Hanukkah, the festival of lights, started Sunday and runs through Dec. 5.
Madison Rahhal/For the Daily
Kids watch a street performer at the lighting of the community menorah Sunday evening in Lionshead Village.
Madison Rahhal/For the Daily
Rabbi Dovid Mintz of the Chabad of Vail Jewish Community Center lights the eight candles on the menorah on Sunday night in Lionshead Village.
Madison Rahhal/For the Daily
Kids watch a street performer at the lighting of the Hanukkah menorah at the ice rink in Lionshead Village.
Madison Rahhal/For the Daily

