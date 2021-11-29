Photos: Lionshead Village hosts community menorah lighting for start of Hanukkah Eagle Valley Eagle-valley | Madison RahhalSpecial to the Daily Rabbi Dovid Mintz of the Chabad of Vail Jewish Community Center lights the community menorah Sunday night at the Vail Square Ice Rink in Lionshead Village. Hanukkah, the festival of lights, started Sunday and runs through Dec. 5. Madison Rahhal/For the Daily Kids watch a street performer at the lighting of the community menorah Sunday evening in Lionshead Village. Madison Rahhal/For the Daily Rabbi Dovid Mintz of the Chabad of Vail Jewish Community Center lights the eight candles on the menorah on Sunday night in Lionshead Village. Madison Rahhal/For the Daily Kids watch a street performer at the lighting of the Hanukkah menorah at the ice rink in Lionshead Village. Madison Rahhal/For the Daily Support Local JournalismDonate