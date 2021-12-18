PHOTOS: Locals honor fallen Vail-area veterans as part of Wreaths Across America Eagle Valley Eagle-valley | Chris Dillmann cdillmann@vaildaily.com Wreaths are laid across veterans’ graves during the Wreaths Across America Saturday in Eagle. It's the second year the event has taken place in Eagle County, and it pays tribute to those who served. Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily Dave Schneider lays a wreath honoring those who served in the Army during Wreaths Across America Saturday in Eagle. A wreath for each branch of the military and those missing in action were laid. Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily The Colors are presented starting the Wreaths Across America event Saturday in Eagle. Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily Wreaths were laid honoring those who served Saturday in Eagle. Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily Families helped lay wreaths across veterans’ graves during Wreaths Across America Saturday in Eagle. Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily Support Local JournalismDonate