PHOTOS: Locals honor fallen Vail-area veterans as part of Wreaths Across America

Eagle Valley Eagle-valley |

Chris Dillmann
  

Wreaths are laid across veterans’ graves during the Wreaths Across America Saturday in Eagle. It's the second year the event has taken place in Eagle County, and it pays tribute to those who served.
Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily
Dave Schneider lays a wreath honoring those who served in the Army during Wreaths Across America Saturday in Eagle. A wreath for each branch of the military and those missing in action were laid.
Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily
The Colors are presented starting the Wreaths Across America event Saturday in Eagle.
Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily
Wreaths were laid honoring those who served Saturday in Eagle.
Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily
Families helped lay wreaths across veterans’ graves during Wreaths Across America Saturday in Eagle.
Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

