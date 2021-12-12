 PHOTOS: Powabunga Music Festival takes over Vail | VailDaily.com
YOUR AD HERE »

PHOTOS: Powabunga Music Festival takes over Vail

Eagle Valley Eagle-valley |

Chris Dillmann
  

Lights and bubbles add to the crowd experience during Powabunga Saturday in Vail.
Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily
The Powabunga Music Festival was held Friday and Saturday in Vail. Thousands attended each night.
Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily
N2N plays for the Powabunga Music Festival Saturday in Vail. There were multiple openers before the headliners each night.
Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily
RÜFÜS DU SOL headlines the last night of the Powabunga Music Festival Saturday in Vail. It was the group's last stop on their North American tour.
Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily
Fire was one of the production aspects to the music during Powabunga Friday and Saturday in Vail. The festival wasn't short on visual graphics.
Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

Support Local Journalism