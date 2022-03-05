PHOTOS: Project Funway back in a big way Fashion show fundraiser to raise awareness and support educators and students returns to Dobson Arena Eagle Valley Eagle-valley | Chris Dillmann cdillmann@vaildaily.com Ky Hower shines during Project Funway Saturday night in Vail. Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily All the youth models take one last walk during Project Funway Saturday in Vail. All the dresses are homemade using anything but fabric. Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily Ayia Valentine Knipers models a winter Nordic-themed dress during Project Funway Saturday night in Vail. Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily Sara Manwiller gets the crowd going on her walk during Project Funway Saturday in Vail. Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily The Battle Mountain High School drum line opens the Project Funway fashion show Saturday in Vail. The event is a major fundraiser to help to education in Eagle County. Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily Support Local JournalismDonate