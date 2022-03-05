 PHOTOS: Project Funway back in a big way | VailDaily.com
PHOTOS: Project Funway back in a big way

Fashion show fundraiser to raise awareness and support educators and students returns to Dobson Arena

Chris Dillmann
  

Ky Hower shines during Project Funway Saturday night in Vail.
Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily
All the youth models take one last walk during Project Funway Saturday in Vail. All the dresses are homemade using anything but fabric.
Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily
Ayia Valentine Knipers models a winter Nordic-themed dress during Project Funway Saturday night in Vail.
Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily
Sara Manwiller gets the crowd going on her walk during Project Funway Saturday in Vail.
Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily
The Battle Mountain High School drum line opens the Project Funway fashion show Saturday in Vail. The event is a major fundraiser to help to education in Eagle County.
Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

