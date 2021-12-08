PHOTOS: Shop with a Cop brings holiday cheer to kids across the valley Eagle Valley Eagle-valley | Chris Dillmann cdillmann@vaildaily.com Avon Police officer John Mackey helps pick out toys during the Shop with a Cop event Tuesday at the Walmart in Avon. Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily Jose Balderas with the Vail Police Department helps wrap gifts the kids picked out Tuesday at the Four Seasons Resort in Vail. Each department helped kids wrap the gifts after shopping at the Walmart in Avon. Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily Joe Staufer, the chief of police with the Eagle Police Department, pushes a haul of presents after shopping with kids for Shop with a Cop Tuesday in Avon. Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily Officer Ben Kullman with the Vail Police Department brings the kid's toys to check out Tuesday in Avon. Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily Law enforcement officers from multiple agencies help kids pick out gifts during Shop with a Cop Tuesday in Avon. Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily Support Local JournalismDonate