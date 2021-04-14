Pile Burning in Vail planned as conditions permit

Crews from Vail Fire and Emergency Services will be conducting pile burn operations during the month as conditions permit. This burn will take place at the Vail Golf Course.

This pile burning project will reduce hazardous fuels conditions on town-owned land and decrease wildfire hazards to the adjacent community. Pile burning is dependent on environmental conditions that allow smoke to rise and disperse rather than settling onto the highway and into residential areas.

Burning will occur when weather conditions exist to minimize risks such as snow covering surrounding vegetation or following heavy rain or melting snow. Smoke and flames may be visible from various points along Interstate 70 and some smoke may settle into lower elevations in the evening hours.

Prescribed fire smoke may affect your health. Anyone who may have health problems that may be aggravated by smoke production should notify Paul Cada with Vail Fire and Emergency Services at 970-477-3475.