Popular raft site will see improvements

The Bureau of Land Management’s Kremmling Field Office will begin construction activities to improve the campground and adjacent boat launch at the popular Radium Recreation Site along the Upper Colorado River. Both will be closed for approximately eight to 10 weeks beginning April 1 as weather permits. The upstream boat launch and restrooms will remain open for public use during construction.

“The Upper Colorado River is a premier visitor destination and a strong economic driver for our local communities,” Kremmling Field Manager Bill Mills said. “We are excited to enhance this site to accommodate more visitors while improving access for those who would otherwise be unable to enjoy this fantastic recreation resource.”

The campground will be rebuilt and expanded with pull-through sites and walk-in tent spaces. Restrooms and changing room facilities will be replaced, and parking areas will be expanded to accommodate more vehicles.

Additionally, new picnic tables and a shade structure will be installed. The access road to the upstream boat launch will be widened to improve ingress and egress. The project will include sidewalks, a campsite, restrooms and modifications to the boat launch to comply with the American Disabilities Act to improve the overall accessibility.

Funding to complete the project comes from a mix of five year deferred maintenance and new construction funds, recreation fees and America the Beautiful pass sales.

Maps and additional information are available online or via hard copy at the Kremmling Field Office. While office access may be limited during ongoing COVID-19 impacts, call ahead at 970-724-3000 to ensure availability of documents and staff.

For more information about the Radium Recreation Site, go to: blm.gov/visit/search-details/262815/1.