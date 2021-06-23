Preliminary map places all of Eagle County in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District

A preliminary map of Colorado’s congressional districts, including a new 8th Congressional District. This is the first draft presented by nonpartisan staff to Colorado’s Independent Congressional Redistricting Commission on June 23, 2021.



The eastern end of Eagle County would no longer be in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District under a preliminary map drawn by nonpartisan redistricting staff and presented to the state’s Independent Congressional Redistricting Commission on Wednesday.

The 3rd District, represented by Lauren Boebert, a Garfield County Republican, would gain all Eagle County, along with Summit, Grand, Park, Teller and Fremont counties, as well as some of western Boulder County. The San Luis Valley and Pueblo County would be dropped and added to the 4th District, which includes northeast and southeast Colorado and is currently represented by U.S. Rep. Ken Buck, a Republican from Windsor.

This story will be updated.