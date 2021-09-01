PrimaVail Leadership Forum to explore work, life experiences

An inspiring panel of Vail leaders will join moderator Alison Wadey, executive director of the Vail Chamber & Business Association, for a discussion on work and life experiences during the third installment of the PrimaVail Leadership Forum on Tuesday, Sept. 14.

The forum takes place from 3:30-5:30 p.m. at the Grand View on the third level of the Lionshead Welcome Center and is free to anyone working or doing business in Vail. The Leadership Forum will occur in-person, and for those who wish to attend virtually, a livestream of the event will be provided.

Joining the panel will be Kim Langmaid, Vail Mayor pro tem, who is the founder of Walking Mountains Science Center in Avon and CMC Associate Professor of Sustainability Studies at Colorado Mountain College; Brian and Wil Nolan, father-son owners and operators of Blue Moose Pizza; Johannes and Esmarie Faessler, father-daughter operators of the Sonnenalp Hotel; Drew Riley, owner of Slope Enterprises and operator of Russell’s and Los Amigos restaurant; and Michael Staughton, previous co-owner of Slope Enterprises in partnership with Drew’s father, Ron.

The theme of this year’s forum focuses on family-owned businesses in Vail. During the informal session, the panelists will share their leadership journeys, lessons learned over time and especially this past year, as well as how to make a family-owned business last. They’ll also entertain questions from the audience.

“This is a great opportunity for employees to meet community leaders who were once just like them,” Wadey said in a news release. “We’ll be asking what brought them to Vail, what made them stay and what advice they have.”

The Leadership Forum is a component of the multi-dimensional PrimaVail program, produced by the Town of Vail in cooperation with Vail Mountain and the Vail Chamber & Business Association, which aims to provide a seamless guest experience, from transportation, to village shopping, to mountain-top.

Pre-registration is required for this free event. To register for in-person attendance or virtually for the Leadership Forum, please visit PrimaVail.com and fill out the RSVP form as space is limited. Questions may be directed in advance to info@vailchamber.org .