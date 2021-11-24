PrimaVail program set to launch its third season

PrimaVail, the guest service enhancement initiative sponsored by the town of Vail in cooperation with Vail Mountain and the Vail Chamber & Business Association, is returning for the 2021-2022 winter season with programming and social activities.

The program is offered at no cost to employees, managers and owners of Vail businesses, with various sessions taking place throughout the ski and snowboard season. The goal is to elevate the guest experience and recognize employee contributions.

Registration for the first block of PrimaVail sessions is taking place now at Primavail.com . All classes and tours are qualifying events for the Vail Resorts Merchant Pass Program.

The Colorado Snowsports Museum will host sessions on Vail’s history as part of the PrimaVail guest service enhancement program.

Building on the success of last winter’s programming, which had 760 attendees representing 100 businesses, the coming PrimaVail sessions will include a return of the popular walking tour through the villages, led by the Vail Chamber. The 90-minute tour showcases Vail’s landmarks, plus locations of guest-centric amenities including public art, welcome centers, restrooms and more. Another favorite, the Vail 101 Class featuring Vail’s history, returns with sessions at the Colorado Ski and Snowsports Museum.

New this year is an on-site, customized guest service orientation in which trainers from the Vail Welcome Centers and Vail Mountain are available to stop by an individual business on request to facilitate an interactive discussion with their staff to help equip employees with answers to frequently asked questions. Local trivia and giveaways add fun to the training. The sessions last 20 minutes and can be expanded upon request. To inquire about a training, use the online form at Primavail.com or contact Amanda Zinn at the Vail Welcome Center, 970-477-3520 or azinn@vailgov.com .

A series of social gatherings also will be taking place for PrimaVail participants and will be announced soon.

Employees who participate in two or more programs will receive recognition and be eligible for rewards throughout the season. All employees are eligible to be nominated for exemplary service through the PrimaService award program. Online nominations are taken throughout the season with winners announced monthly.

PrimaVail is part of a larger collaboration between the town of Vail, Vail Mountain and the Vail Chamber & Business Association. The goal is to align the town, mountain and business community to provide a world-class experience for Vail’s guests and grow a sustainable tourism economy.

The guest experience initiative includes strategies to create new Vail traditions and to bolster the early winter season following a significant investment in snowmaking on Vail Mountain. Programs have included Vail Après, the daily bell-ringing ritual, and Revely Vail, an early season celebration that “welcomes the brilliance of winter” featuring live music, a holiday tree lighting, Magic of Lights Vail, Kris Kringle Market, astronomy nights, silent discos, music and family entertainment, and more.

For details about the PrimaVail offerings, email the Vail Chamber & Business Association at info@vailchamber.org .