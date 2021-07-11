PrimaVail summer programming to recognize Vail employees

To celebrate the hard work that kept Vail safe and open during the height of the pandemic, a series of free social events will be taking place throughout the summer to acknowledge the contributions of employees throughout the community. Sponsored by PrimaVail, the guest service training initiative facilitated by the town of Vail in cooperation with Vail Mountain and the Vail Chamber and Business Association, the activities are a continuation of networking events that occurred during the winter and are being offered at no cost to employees, managers and owners of Vail businesses. The schedule includes:

Golf Clinic, Driving Range and Drinks: 5-7 p.m. Tuesday. Learn how to drive with golf pros and enjoy an afternoon meeting new friends on the driving range.

Tuesday. Learn how to drive with golf pros and enjoy an afternoon meeting new friends on the driving range. Pickleball Play/Clinic and Happy Hour: 4:30-6:30 p.m. Aug. 10. Experience one of the newest sports in Vail. Includes instruction and socializing at the courts.

4:30-6:30 p.m. Aug. 10. Experience one of the newest sports in Vail. Includes instruction and socializing at the courts. Gondola Hike and FAC (Friday Afternoon Club): 3 p.m. start Sept. 10. Leaving from Gondola One in Vail Village, hike across to Eagle’s Nest then meet up for drinks at FAC.

3 p.m. start Sept. 10. Leaving from Gondola One in Vail Village, hike across to Eagle’s Nest then meet up for drinks at FAC. Wednesday Hiking Club: Sign up for the PrimaVail Fun Club and get together for hiking, biking and more.

To register for one or more of the free activities, visit PrimaVail.com . Space is limited and RSVPs are required.

PrimaVail will also be taking nominations throughout the summer to recognize employees for outstanding guest service. Honorees will be recognized with a drawing for prizes at the end of the summer season. Prizes include gift cards to local Vail businesses, fun one-of-a-kind Vail items such as Vail manhole covers, complimentary night stays at Vail lodges, and much more.

In addition, a Vail Leadership Forum will take place from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Aug. 25 at the Grand View in Lionshead where employees will be invited to meet face-to-face with community leaders to share their experiences. Details will be announced soon.

PrimaVail is an all-inclusive guest service training initiative that was introduced during the 2019-2020 season in collaboration with Vail Resorts and the Vail Chamber and Business Association to provide a world-class experience for Vail’s collective vacationing guests and to create a sense of community among employees by focusing on education, social opportunities and employee recognition and rewards. During the 2020-2021 ski season, the program registered 760 employees from 100 businesses in Vail. Activities included a walking tour, virtual training sessions, outdoor social events and employee nominations for exceptional guest service.

For additional details about PrimaVail, call the Vail Chamber & Business Association at 970-477-0075.