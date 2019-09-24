Ready to eat? See all 40-plus $20.19 Restaurant Week specials coming to Vail, Beaver Creek
$20.19 deals return Sept. 27-Oct. 6, from signature cocktails to surf & turf
If you missed Vail Beaver Creek Restaurant Week in late May, early June, here it comes again Sept. 27-Oct. 6 — that’s 10 days of participating restaurants offering $20.19 specials, as well as local lodging and spa specials.
Over 40 restaurants will be participating this fall, from Matsuhisa, Russell’s and Sweet Basil in Vail to Hooked, Mirabelle and Buffalo’s at Beaver Creek, as well as seven hotels and four spas. For the most up-to-date list of specials, visit http://www.diningataltitude.com.
Restaurant Week started in 2013 and is a special time to try a new restaurant or bar with the girls, with the boys or for date night. Or, stick to the tried and true. Either way, reservations are highly recommended during Restaurant Week. Here’s a list of the specials — from signature cocktails to surf & turf, as well as hotel and spa specials toward the bottom.
(The list of restaurants and specials will be finalized ahead of Sept. 27. Note: Some menus may be subject to change.)
Vail
Gessner at Grand Hyatt Vail
- $20.19 select bottles of wine in addition to two-for-one entrées with the purchase of an appetizer
Grill on the Gore at the Vail Golf Club
- $20.19 off the entire bill, and $2.19 Coors Light drafts (valid 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., must mention Restaurant Week)
La Bottega
- $20.19 off select pastas and entrées
La Nonna Ristorante
- $20.19 pastas
La Tour Restaurant
- $20.19 entrées or two cocktails for $20.19
Leonora at Sebastian
- TBD
Matsuhisa Vail
- Three-compartment Bento box and miso soup
Moe’s Original BBQ
- Double-wide family pack (feeds 3-4 people), includes 1 pound of meat, two pint-sized sides, and choice of bread.
Montauk Seafood Grill
- Take 20.19 and double it: 40.38% off full size entrées
Pepi’s at Gasthof Gramshammer
- Lunch: Choose two “sandwich” items and/or European specialties for $20.19
- Dinner: Choose one for $20.19: Hungarian veal goulash, double veal or pork bratwurst, wiener schnitzel, jaeger schnitzel or Idaho trout
Pivot 62
- Any pizza with a glass of house red or white wine, or draft beer, for $20.19
Root & Flower
- Bottle of Prosecco and small bowl of olives for $20.19
Russell’s
- $20.19 off the entire check (king crab included)
Sweet Basil
- Select appetizers and beverage pairings for $20.19
Swiss Chalet at Sonnenalp Hotel
- Assorted entrées for $20.19, including fondue for one, Züricher geschnetzeltes (veal), wiener schnitzel, cordon blue or grilled salmon over pasta
10th Mountain Whiskey
- Tasting flight and mixed nuts for $20.19
Annapurna at Evergreen Lodge
- $20.19 off
Big Bear Bistro
- Two crepes with a bottle of house wine; or two smothered burritos and two cups of coffee
Blue Moose
- All day happy hour, including Colorado craft beers, wine and sangria options for $2.19 as well as three-topping slices of pizza for $2.19
Bol
- 20.19% off the entire check
Elway’s Steakhouse
- USDA prime New York strip, prime rib, Vancouver island salmon or roasted half chicken for $20.19
Fall Line
- TBD
Garfinkel’s
- New York strip and rib-eye entrees
Tavern on the Square
- TBD
Terra Bistro
- Buy one entrée at full price, get one for $20.19
The George
- All entrées are $20.19, including the surf and turf
Up the Creek
- TBD
Vail Chophouse
- Lunch: House salad; mountain cheeseburger (plus one topping) and house dessert
- Dinner: Loch Duart Scottish salmon, with summer sweet corn succotash, rock shrimp, roasted corn sauce; or, slow cooked pork shank with green apple mustard, mascarpone, polenta, fennel slaw
White Bison
- Select dinner entrees for $20.19
Beaver Creek
8100 Mountainside at Park Hyatt
- Lunch: Slopyy jack or kale salad with draft beer
- Dinner: Three-course dinner featuring smoked salmon or mushroom risotto or brisket
Beaver Creek Chophouse
- Lunch: House salad; mountain cheeseburger (plus one topping) and house dessert
- Dinner: Loch Duart Scottish salmon, with summer sweet corn succotash, rock shrimp, roasted corn sauce; or, slow cooked pork shank with green apple mustard, mascarpone, polenta, fennel slaw
Blue Moose
- All day happy hour, including Colorado craft beers, wine and sangria options for $2.19 as well as three-topping slices of pizza for $2.19
Buffalo’s at Ritz Carlton
- TBD
Dusty Boot Beaver Creek
- 8-ounce slow-roasted prime rib with fixings; or chicken enchiladas; or the Classic Boot burrito
Grouse Mountain Grill
- Pretzel-crusted pork chop
Hooked
- TBD
Mirabelle
- Colorado lamb meat bowl with local mushrooms and potato gratin
Revolution
- TBD
Splendido
- Bottle of Naonis Prosecco for $20.19
The Met Kitchen
- Two signature cocktails for $20.19, and $20.19% off the total bill
Toscanini Restaurant
- All entrees $20.19
Hotels
Antlers at Vail
- Lodging specials starting at $168
Destination Resorts Vail
- 25% off stays of two nights or more starting at $127
Double Tree Hilton
- TBD
Grand Hyatt Vail
- TBD
Sebastian
- TBD
Sonnenalp Hotel
- Specials starting at $219
Vail Marriott
- TBD
Spas
Park Hyatt Allegria Spa (Beaver Creek)
- $105 50-minute custom massage or 45-minute facial
- $149 80-minute custom massage
- $165 75-minute oxygen facial
- $69 signature spa pedicure with glass of Prosecco
Bloom Spa at Sebastian
- $99 50-minute classic massage, signature facial or lime blossom body scrub
Sonnenalp Hotel
- $99 50-minute signature massage or facial and 25% off other services (excluding nails and waxing)
Vail Athletic Club
- $99 massage, scrub or facial and 25% off other services
