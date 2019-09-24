Ready to eat? See all 40-plus $20.19 Restaurant Week specials coming to Vail, Beaver Creek

If you missed Vail Beaver Creek Restaurant Week in late May, early June, here it comes again Sept. 27-Oct. 6 — that’s 10 days of participating restaurants offering $20.19 specials, as well as local lodging and spa specials.

Over 40 restaurants will be participating this fall, from Matsuhisa, Russell’s and Sweet Basil in Vail to Hooked, Mirabelle and Buffalo’s at Beaver Creek, as well as seven hotels and four spas. For the most up-to-date list of specials, visit http://www.diningataltitude.com.

Restaurant Week started in 2013 and is a special time to try a new restaurant or bar with the girls, with the boys or for date night. Or, stick to the tried and true. Either way, reservations are highly recommended during Restaurant Week. Here’s a list of the specials — from signature cocktails to surf & turf, as well as hotel and spa specials toward the bottom.

(The list of restaurants and specials will be finalized ahead of Sept. 27. Note: Some menus may be subject to change.)

Vail

More than 40 restaurants are participating in Vail Beaver Creek Restaurant Week, serving $20.19 specials.

Gessner at Grand Hyatt Vail

$20.19 select bottles of wine in addition to two-for-one entrées with the purchase of an appetizer

Grill on the Gore at the Vail Golf Club

$20.19 off the entire bill, and $2.19 Coors Light drafts (valid 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., must mention Restaurant Week)

La Bottega

$20.19 off select pastas and entrées

La Nonna Ristorante

$20.19 pastas

La Tour Restaurant

$20.19 entrées or two cocktails for $20.19

Leonora at Sebastian

TBD

Matsuhisa Vail

Three-compartment Bento box and miso soup

Moe’s Original BBQ

Double-wide family pack (feeds 3-4 people), includes 1 pound of meat, two pint-sized sides, and choice of bread.

Montauk Seafood Grill

Take 20.19 and double it: 40.38% off full size entrées

Pepi’s at Gasthof Gramshammer

Lunch: Choose two “sandwich” items and/or European specialties for $20.19

Dinner: Choose one for $20.19: Hungarian veal goulash, double veal or pork bratwurst, wiener schnitzel, jaeger schnitzel or Idaho trout

Pivot 62

Any pizza with a glass of house red or white wine, or draft beer, for $20.19

Root & Flower

Bottle of Prosecco and small bowl of olives for $20.19

Russell’s

$20.19 off the entire check (king crab included)

Sweet Basil

Select appetizers and beverage pairings for $20.19

Swiss Chalet at Sonnenalp Hotel

Assorted entrées for $20.19, including fondue for one, Züricher geschnetzeltes (veal), wiener schnitzel, cordon blue or grilled salmon over pasta

10th Mountain Whiskey

Tasting flight and mixed nuts for $20.19

Annapurna at Evergreen Lodge

$20.19 off

Big Bear Bistro

Two crepes with a bottle of house wine; or two smothered burritos and two cups of coffee

Blue Moose

All day happy hour, including Colorado craft beers, wine and sangria options for $2.19 as well as three-topping slices of pizza for $2.19

Bol

20.19% off the entire check

Elway’s Steakhouse

USDA prime New York strip, prime rib, Vancouver island salmon or roasted half chicken for $20.19

Fall Line

TBD

Garfinkel’s

New York strip and rib-eye entrees

Tavern on the Square

TBD

Terra Bistro

Buy one entrée at full price, get one for $20.19

The George

All entrées are $20.19, including the surf and turf

Up the Creek

TBD

Vail Chophouse

Lunch: House salad; mountain cheeseburger (plus one topping) and house dessert

Dinner: Loch Duart Scottish salmon, with summer sweet corn succotash, rock shrimp, roasted corn sauce; or, slow cooked pork shank with green apple mustard, mascarpone, polenta, fennel slaw

White Bison

Select dinner entrees for $20.19

Beaver Creek

Vail Beaver Creek Restaurant Week features $20.19 meals at local participating establishments.

8100 Mountainside at Park Hyatt

Lunch: Slopyy jack or kale salad with draft beer

Dinner: Three-course dinner featuring smoked salmon or mushroom risotto or brisket

Beaver Creek Chophouse

Lunch: House salad; mountain cheeseburger (plus one topping) and house dessert

Dinner: Loch Duart Scottish salmon, with summer sweet corn succotash, rock shrimp, roasted corn sauce; or, slow cooked pork shank with green apple mustard, mascarpone, polenta, fennel slaw

Blue Moose

All day happy hour, including Colorado craft beers, wine and sangria options for $2.19 as well as three-topping slices of pizza for $2.19

Buffalo’s at Ritz Carlton

TBD

Dusty Boot Beaver Creek

8-ounce slow-roasted prime rib with fixings; or chicken enchiladas; or the Classic Boot burrito

Grouse Mountain Grill

Pretzel-crusted pork chop

Hooked

TBD

Mirabelle

Colorado lamb meat bowl with local mushrooms and potato gratin

Revolution

TBD

Splendido

Bottle of Naonis Prosecco for $20.19

The Met Kitchen

Two signature cocktails for $20.19, and $20.19% off the total bill

Toscanini Restaurant

All entrees $20.19

Hotels

Certain hotels are also participating in Vail Beaver Creek Restaurant Week, offering lodging specials.

Antlers at Vail

Lodging specials starting at $168

Destination Resorts Vail

25% off stays of two nights or more starting at $127

Double Tree Hilton

TBD

Grand Hyatt Vail

TBD

Sebastian

TBD

Sonnenalp Hotel

Specials starting at $219

Vail Marriott

TBD

Spas

Select spas are also offering deals during Vail Beaver Creek Restaurant Week.

Park Hyatt Allegria Spa (Beaver Creek)

$105 50-minute custom massage or 45-minute facial

$149 80-minute custom massage

$165 75-minute oxygen facial

$69 signature spa pedicure with glass of Prosecco

Bloom Spa at Sebastian

$99 50-minute classic massage, signature facial or lime blossom body scrub

Sonnenalp Hotel

$99 50-minute signature massage or facial and 25% off other services (excluding nails and waxing)

Vail Athletic Club

$99 massage, scrub or facial and 25% off other services

