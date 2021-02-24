 Red Hill Elementary sends quarantine notices | VailDaily.com
Red Hill Elementary sends quarantine notices

Red Hill Elementary School sent COVID-19 notices Wednesday after learning of a student testing positive, with 14 students directed to quarantine as a result, Eagle County Schools said.

The positive case was last in school on Tuesday. Schools resumed this week following a February break.

The district reminds people that adhering to the following critical practices remains essential to containing the virus for the rest of the school year:

  • If your child is sick, please keep them home.
  • If they have symptoms consistent with COVID-19, please seek the medical advice of your family’s physician and have them tested.
  • If someone in your household is being tested for COVID-19, please keep your children home until the results are known.
  • If someone in your household is positive for COVID-19, the entire household must quarantine and not leave the home as directed by public health.
  • If you or a student are directed to quarantine, they must remain home, stay away from others, not go to work or school, not have playdates or sleepovers and not engage in extracurricular activities.

