Red Hill Elementary transitions to remote learning

Red Hill Elementary School will transition all of its 328 students in grades K-5 to remote learning starting Thursday, a change that will be in effect until Friday, Feb. 12, the last day before the February break, Eagle County Schools announced on Wednesday.

In the last 48 hours, four staff members at the school have tested positive for COVID-19, which is driving the transition. Public health officials are still investigating, but have determined through contact tracing that 46 students and seven staff members will also need to quarantine until Feb. 13. Those families were contacted directly by the school and provided with quarantine orders, the district said. The school will resume in-person instruction after the break on Monday, Feb. 22.

Two other schools have sent COVID-19 notices after learning of positive cases in recent days. Homestake Peak School learned of a positive case last in school on Monday, and 17 students will quarantine. Eagle Valley Middle School eighth graders transitioned to remote learning for Tuesday after a student tested positive for COVID-19 after school on Monday. Contact tracing resulted in the quarantine being lifted for all but 34 students.