Red Sky Ranch Homeowners sue Vail Resorts over metro district scheme

Red Sky Ranch was built by Vail Resorts.

Aaron Kremer/BusinessDen

A scheme set in motion two decades ago by Vail Resorts has unjustly taken millions of dollars from Eagle County homeowners and put them on the hook for millions of dollars more, those homeowners alleged in a Broomfield court last week.

In a lawsuit filed May 23, the Red Sky Ranch Metropolitan District asked a Broomfield judge to nullify the allegedly unscrupulous arrangement. The metro district is controlled by homeowners in Red Sky Ranch, a community of 87 houses and two golf courses over 780 acres in the tiny town of Wolcott. Two homes currently for sale there are listed for $7.8 million and $5 million.

According to the lawsuit, Vail Resorts built the neighborhood in the late 1990s. When it did, it convinced Eagle County commissioners to create two metro districts: the Red Sky Ranch Metro District and the Holland Creek Metro District. Metro districts are quasi-governmental entities that provide services, such as wastewater and mosquito control.

After the two metro districts were created, Vail Resorts ensured the governing bodies of both would be controlled by the same Vail Resorts employees, according to the lawsuit. In 2001, the metro districts’ identical boards of directors entered into an agreement with each other that gave ownership of the neighborhood to Holland Creek but required Red Sky Ranch to build and maintain that neighborhood — a so-called “master and servant” deal, the lawsuit claims.

“Here, the ‘master’ district (Holland Creek Metro District) owns all of the infrastructure but pays for nothing, while the ‘servant’ district (Red Sky Ranch Metro District) owns nothing but pays for all of the infrastructure through taxes on the homeowners,” those homeowners allege.

