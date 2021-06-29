Redistricting map alters county’s legislative districts

A draft map of new state legislative districts splits the current House District 26, which currently includes only Eagle and Routt counties.

Colorado Independent Redistricting Commissions/Special to the Daily

Eagle County’s state legislative districts are set to change. That could change who represents the county in the Colorado Legislature.

The Colorado Independent Redistricting Commissions on Tuesday released first drafts of maps for the state’s legislative districts, and the changes are significant.

Eagle County is currently in House District 26, a relatively compact district that includes all of Eagle and Routt counties. The district is represented by Avon resident Dylan Roberts, a Democrat. Roberts’ term expires in 2022.

Under the first draft map, House District 54 would include Eagle, Pitkin, Lake, Chaffee and Gunnison counties. On the Senate side, Eagle County would be in Senate District 34, consisting of Eagle, Summit, Clear Creek, Gilpin, Pitkin, Lake, Gunnison and Chaffee counties.

A draft of a new Colorado Senate District map puts Eagle County into a district that now includes Summit, Clear Creek and Gilpin Counties.

Eagle County is currently in Senate District 5, which contains Chaffee, Delta, Eagle, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Lake and Pitkin counties. That district is currently represented by Democrat Kerry Donovan, a Vail resident. Donovan is currently in her second and final term in that office. That term expires in 2022.

The new district maps were drawn by staffers. A press release states that the maps represent a “starting point” for drawing new districts. The commissions will hear public input over the next several months.

The independent commissions have 12 members, four each Democrats and Republicans, along with four members who are unaffiliated voters. Maps must be approved by eight members, including two unaffiliated voters.

According to the Colorado Constitution, legislative districts must:

Have equal populations

Be composed of contiguous geographic areas

Preserve “whole communities of interest and whole political subdivisions, such as counties, cities and towns”

Be as compact as “reasonably possible”

Maximize the number of politically competitive districts

After the public hearings, and once the state receives U.S. Census redistricting data after Aug. 16, staff will refine the current maps and present them to the commissions for approval.

The commissions will then submit maps to the Colorado Supreme Court for review and approval.