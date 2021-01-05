Register for West Vail Master Plan virtual workshop on housing

Community members interested in taking part in a virtual workshop on the housing component of the West Vail Master Plan are invited to register in advance for one of two discussions to be held Thursday, Jan. 14. The sessions, one at 2 p.m. and repeated at 5:30 p.m., will be used to assist the planning team in generating community ideas and feedback on how best to reimagine and supply resident housing in West Vail.

During the workshop, attendees will review housing goals, comment on potential zoning changes and select preferred housing types for West Vail going forward.

The purpose of the West Vail Master Plan is to re-envision planning, zoning and design options as well as transportation infrastructure, housing and economic development for the West Vail area. The planning process began in May 2020 and is expected to take between 12 and 18 months, with adoption of the plan by the Town Council in the spring and summer of 2021.

The project team is currently in phase 2 of the planning process, which focuses primarily on drafting and evaluating design options for the plan. Community engagement is a crucial component of this phase. As such, the project team is soliciting input from the public at workshops on the three main components of the plan: housing, transportation and the commercial area.

To ensure meaningful participation from attendees, registration for the upcoming virtual workshops is capped at 20 participants per session. For those who are unable to attend or register for the housing discussion, an additional workshop will be taking place on the topic of the West Vail commercial area in the coming weeks.

A workshop on transportation in West Vail took place in December. Community members are asked to sign up for their preferred topic so that as many people as possible can have the opportunity to participate in a workshop and provide feedback. For example, if you are most interested in plans for the commercial area in West Vail, please consider registering for that workshop only.

Registration for the virtual housing sessions are available as follows:

2 p.m. workshop

5:30 p.m. workshop

EngageVail.com serves as the hub for the West Vail Master Plan process with information about the project, timelines, an existing conditions analysis, survey results, project updates and more.

The project team is led by Gabby Voeller, senior community planner at SE Group.

For more information, contact Matt Gennett, community development director, at 970-479-2146 or email mgennett@vailgov.com.