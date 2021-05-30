Register for Youth Mental First Aid to learn warning signs

With the recent state of emergency declared in Colorado for youth suicide attempts, SpeakUp ReachOut is strongly encouraging local parents and those who work with local youth to register for Youth Mental Health First Aid on June 15.

When David Brumbaugh, chief medical officer of Children’s Hospital of Colorado declared the state of emergency on May 25, he referenced youth having empty tanks.

“Our kids have run out of resilience,” Brumbaugh said.

He recommends that parents check-in with their youth once a month. SpeakUp ReachOut believes the check-in should take place at least once a week.

“We believe the more frequently you talk to your kids about their behavioral health, the more comfortable the conversation becomes, and the more likely your child will open up to you should an issue arise,” said Erin Ivie, executive director at SpeakUp ReachOut. “Youth Mental Health First Aid teaches invaluable skills to parents, and those who work with youth, to identify warning signs and how to help an adolescent who is experiencing either an addiction or mental health crisis.”

Youth Mental Health First Aid is an evidenced-based international program that is designed for adults who regularly interact with young people including parents, teachers, counselors, coaches, neighbors, care givers, family members and human services workers. The course introduces common mental health challenges for youth, reviews typical adolescent development, and teaches a five-step action plan for how to help young people in both crisis and non-crisis situations. Topics covered include anxiety, depression, substance use, disorders in which psychosis may occur, disruptive behavior disorders (including AD/HD) and eating disorders.

A recent participant shared that what was most helpful was “being able to discuss real life scenarios in our own lives when we growing up, transfer those feelings to what youth are experiencing today and being able to put ourselves in their shoes.” Another participant shared that “learning how to speak directly about suicide was most helpful.”

This in-person class is free of charge, includes lunch, is specifically offered to Eagle County adult residents and is made possible by the generous support of Eagle Valley Behavioral Health.

SpeakUp ReachOut, founded in 2009, exists to prevent suicide prevention in the Eagle River Valley through training, awareness and hope. Visit SpeakUpReachOut.org to learn more.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call The Hope Center of the Eagle Valley at 970-306-HOPE (4673) or Colorado Crisis Services at 844-493-8255.