Remapping 2021: Big decisions still left on the next round of Colorado’s congressional map

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., speaks at a news conference held by members of the House Freedom Caucus on Capitol Hill in Washington.

Andrew Harnik/AP

The first version of Colorado’s new congressional map using 2020 census data is set to be released as early as Friday, and the Colorado Independent Congressional Redistricting Commission has plenty of input to consider after holding 36 public hearings around the state.

Commissioners are expected to discuss major priorities for the map at a meeting Monday at 2 p.m..

And congressional incumbents may be nervous.

Consider, for instance, the congressional map presented by Colorado Common Cause at Saturday’s final hearing in Colorado Springs. Executive Director Amanda Gonzalez said the organization followed the state constitution in not considering incumbents or political parties. The map divides Denver among three congressional districts and Colorado Springs into two districts.

Read more via The Colorado Sun .