Reservations available at Vail, Beaver Creek for the holidays

Gene Fitzgerald of Avon takes advantage of the fresh snow earlier this month at Beaver Creek. Beaver Creek has reported 8 inches of new snow in the last seven days.

Chris Dillmann/cdillmann@vaildaily.com

If you were unable to previously make a reservation at Vail or Beaver Creek for the holidays, here’s something to fill your stocking: Days at both resorts are available for the rest of the season.

You can thank Mother Nature and the hardworking elves in mountain operations who have been steadily opening up new terrain as more snow arrives.

John Plack, the senior communications manager for Vail and Beaver Creek, said more reservations have been coming online with terrain openings but also said the system remains dynamic and can change by the hour.

Reservations are currently available at Vail and Beaver Creek through the holidays.

Screenshot

“Right now we’re really confident that we’ll have plenty of availability for guests who are here to ski through the holiday season,” Plack said. “Reservations can change at any time for any number of reasons. Folks cancel, and we’ve really been trying to encourage folks who can’t make it to cancel. Additionally, if we’re assessing the mountain terrain and opening more terrain, we’re also opening up more reservations.”

Vail Resorts went to a reservation this season to control crowds at its resorts and ensure safe distancing among guests. Before loading the lifts, Vail passholders must first book a ski reservation on epicpass.com. Day-of lift tickets are also being sold at vail.com; guests purchasing day-of lift tickets will receive an automatic reservation on that day.

Vail currently has 22 of 33 lifts open and 164 of 270 trails open with a 31-inch base. Beaver Creek has a 21-inch base and 22 of 23 lifts open to go with 86 of 152 trails open.

“The snow’s really great and it really started to pick up,” Plack said, of the last week, which saw 8 inches of snow fall at Beaver Creek and 11 inches of snowfall at Vail. “We’re seeing tremendous demand for the outdoors, and that’s carried over from the summer to the winter. The demand that we’re seeing on the mountain is strong.”