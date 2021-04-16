Road closure in Vail starting Monday

There will be a full road closure at 82 West Meadow drive in Vail starting at 7 a.m. Monday April 19 through 5 p.m. Wednesday to tie in deep utilities for a private residence renovation.

Pedestrian traffic will be open with pedestrians diverted to the north side of Meadow Drive sidewalks. With the full road closure, no through traffic will be available during this time frame.

Residents accessing their properties prior to 82 West Meadow drive closure section will not be affected.

Residents or guests looking to access properties on the West Side of the road closure will instead be diverted to South Frontage road westbound detoured down East Lionshead Circle and connecting back to West Meadow Drive at Dobson Arena. This closure/detour path will be the access to the lower entrance of Vail Health.

Certified traffic control and appropriate signage will be present at all times.