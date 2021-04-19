Rocky Mountain Resource Advisory Committee seeking applicants

Nominations are still being accepted for the Rocky Mountain Resource Advisory Committee. Regional Forester Frank Beum, from the USDA Forest Service Rocky Mountain Region, has encouraged those who have an interest in serving on the committee to apply before the April 30 deadline.

This new committee will be comprised of 15 citizens with diverse interests. It will function under a formal charter in accordance with the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self-Determination Act and the Federal Advisory Committee Act. Resource Advisory Committee members must reside within Colorado or Wyoming, the states in which the committee has jurisdiction. Members serve four-year terms without pay but may be reimbursed for travel expenses.

Resource Advisory Committee membership provides a great opportunity for citizens to have a voice in future management actions. Resource Advisory Committee members provide recommendations to the Forest Service on the development and implementation of special projects on federal lands as most recently reauthorized under the Secure Rural Schools Act and Community Self-Determination Act in Public Law 115-141. Each Resource Advisory Committee consists of 15 people representing varied interests and areas of expertise, who work collaboratively to improve working relationships among community members and national forest personnel.

The projects must improve forest health, fish, wildlife, soils, watersheds, or other resources; maintain, decommission or obliterate roads; improve trails and other infrastructure; or control noxious weeds. The projects must be located on National Forest lands or provide benefit to National Forest lands. The Rocky Mountain Resource Advisory Committee will also monitor projects, advise on progress and results of monitoring efforts, and make recommendations for appropriate changes to the projects.

The National Forests that are represented on the Rocky Mountain Resource Advisory Committee and receive Secure Rural Schools funding include the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre, Gunnison, Arapaho, Routt, Pike, Roosevelt, San Isabel and White River National Forests in Colorado and the Medicine-Bow, Bighorn and Shoshone National Forests in Wyoming. Previous projects in the region have included meadow restoration in wetland areas, wildlife habitat improvements, and installing aquatic organism passages to replace undersized culverts.

Those who are interested in serving on the Rocky Mountain Resource Advisory Committee are invited to submit nominations. Final selections will be vetted and approved by the Secretary of Agriculture. Nominees must:

Be a resident of Colorado or Wyoming; committee members will vote on projects in both states, regardless of their state of residency

Identify the interest group they would like to represent and their qualifications to represent that group

Provide a cover letter stating why they want to serve on the Rocky Mountain Resource Advisory Committee and what they can contribute

Provide a resume that shows experience working successfully in a collaborative setting and/or in work related to forest management activities

Complete Form AD-755, Advisory Committee or Research and Promotion Background Information. The AD-755 can be obtained here .

Written nominations must be received by April 30, 2021. Please send nomination packages to Sean Ferrell, Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests, 2250 South Main Street, Delta CO, 81416.

For additional information about the Resource Advisory Committee, or assistance with the application process, please contact Sean Ferrell at sean.ferrell@usda.gov .