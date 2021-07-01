Rodeo action planned Friday nights in Eagle this summer

A barrel racer makes her turn during a Cowboys Forever Foundation Rodeo in Eagle. The series returns to town this summer with rodeo action every Friday night at the Eagle County Fairgrounds.

Special to the Daily

The Eagle Cowboys Forever Rodeo series is back, with western action planned Friday evenings through mid-August.

Gates will open at 5 p.m. at the Eagle County Fairgrounds with the rodeo grand entry at 7:30 p.m. The series will run through Friday, Aug. 13 with a one-week break on July 23 when the Eagle County Fair & Rodeo is in town. Featured action will include bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, team roping, breakaway, dally ribbon roping, barrel racing and bull riding.

“With the Beaver Creek Rodeo Series not happening this year, we are hoping this series will attract the audience that supported that rodeo for so many years,” said Patty Hackman, board member for the Cowboys Forever Foundation.

The Cowboys Forever Foundation Rodeo has teamed with SpeakUp ReachOut to share event proceeds with the suicide prevention coalition.

Hackman added that this series presents rodeo for a cause. The Cowboys Forever Foundation is a nonprofit organization committed to keeping western heritage alive and helping our community. The foundation also has teamed up with SpeakUp ReachOut, the suicide prevention coalition of the Eagle Valley, and will share ticket proceeds with the nonprofit group.

“Our hope is that this family, fun-oriented event will bring the community together to help our local non-profits and support our youth involved in rodeo,” said foundation president Samantha Eckert Wittler.

Fun for everyone

There will be food trucks and a Coors beverage vendors at each Friday night Cowboys Forever rodeo. For younger rodeo goers, mutton bustin’ and calf scramble events are staged at each event.

Mutton bustin’ is a popular part of the Cowboys Forever Foundation Rodeo lineup.

Mutton bustin’ is limited to ten contestants per night on a first-come, first-served basis. Contestants must be between the ages of 4 and 7 years and cannot weigh more than 50 pounds. There is a $10 entry fee with registration from 5:30 to 6 p.m.

Children between the ages of 3 and 10 years can participate in the calf scramble. Parents cannot enter the area with their children. Registration runs from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

For both mutton bustin’ and calf scramble, an adult legal guardian must sign a waiver of liability for each child participant.

Tickets for the Cowboys Forever Rodeo are $10 for adults (age 12 and older), $5 for seniors and military personnel, $5 for kids ages 5 to 11 years and free for children aged 3 and younger. Cash only for ticket purchases.

For more information about the rodeo series or the Cowboys Forever Foundation, visit cowboysforeverfoundation.org .