Roundup River Ranch holds record-breaking fundraising event

Roundup River Ranch/Courtesy photo

Roundup River Ranch raised a record-breaking $450,000 at its annual fundraising event, A Taste of Camp, on May 17. The nonprofit organization, founded by Paul Newman to offer free camp programming to children with serious illnesses, has rallied support from the Denver and Front Range communities through A Taste of Camp since 2017. This year was the nonprofit’s biggest celebration yet.

“Thank you to all who supported A Taste of Camp, making it our most successful event to date,” said Ruth B. Johnson, JD, president and CEO of Roundup River Ranch. “Your generous contributions ensure the healing power of camp will continue to create life-changing experiences for children with serious illness and their families, always free of charge. Without our generous sponsors, donors and volunteers, our programming would not be possible.”

The event featured DJ entertainment, a cocktail hour, camp-inspired activities, evening programming, dinner, and a live auction and paddle raise.

Additionally, Mila and Grace, two of Roundup River Ranch’s campers, shared their special camp experiences during the event, and other members of Roundup River Ranch’s medical community were recognized, including Molly, a medical volunteer and nurse, and Dr. Keith, a board member and medical volunteer, who continuously give their time and medical expertise to make camp as safe as possible for all.

Debbi Alpert was presented with this year’s Superhero Award for her continued advocacy for the organization and its campers.

“I am honored to be the recipient of this year’s Superhero Award,” Alpert said. “Roundup River Ranch holds a special place in my heart. It is incredible to be a part of an organization that rallies together to support children who need it the most. I am blessed to have the continued opportunity of being an ambassador for Roundup River Ranch.”

A Taste of Camp was supported by corporate sponsors DaVita, Alpine Bank, First Western Trust, Hyde Park Jewelers, Sturm Family Foundation, The Diamond Reserve, MDC Richmond American Homes Foundation, Liberty Media as well as many generous supporters. To learn more about upcoming events and how you can get involved, visit RoundupRiverRanch.org/events.

For more information on Roundup River Ranch, visit RoundupRiverRanch.org .