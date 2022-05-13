Roundup River Ranch’s ‘A Taste of Camp’ fundraiser set for Tuesday in Denver

Each summer, hundreds of children with serious illnesses head to the Roundup River Ranch in Gypsum to enjoy a classic camp experience.

Roundup River Ranch/Courtesy photo

Roundup River Ranch, a nonprofit organization based in Gypsum that offers camp programming to children with serious illnesses, is hosting one of its annual fundraising events, A Taste of Camp, Tuesday, May 17, at 5:30 p.m. at Mile High Station in Denver.

Each summer, hundreds of campers head to the Roundup River Ranch in Gypsum to enjoy a wide range of classic camp activities. The activities are designed to support each child’s individual health needs while allowing them to immerse themselves in the freedom, adventure and fun that embody a true summer camp experience.

“Roundup River Ranch has been critical in helping our family find joy and respite during our challenging moments,” said Priscilla, a parent of a Roundup River Ranch camper. “It’s truly a magical feeling being surrounded by others who are going through a similar life journey. From establishing friendships to healing through free camp programs, Roundup River Ranch is making dreams come true for these incredibly special kids.”

The organization offers five onsite, week-long sessions for individual campers throughout the summer, with each session tailored to support different categories of illness. There are also five family retreat sessions, as well as online sessions for those who cannot make it to the ranch in person.

“With full medical, physical and emotional support from health care professionals, trained staff and dedicated volunteers, campers and their families have the peace of mind to simply live in the moment and have fun,” the organization’s website states. “Our campers can take a true vacation from being ‘a patient’ and get back to the fun of being a child.”

Roundup River Ranch/Courtesy photo

Roundup River Ranch provides these experiences free of charge for all campers, and relies on donor support to finance its operations. This week’s A Taste of Camp gala will give donors and supporters a glimpse into the camp experience, while sharing how their contributions have a direct impact on the participating youth.

“A Taste of Camp is instrumental in supporting our innovative, free camp programs and provides vital funds for welcoming our campers and their families back to our campsite this summer,” said Ruth B. Johnson, the president and CEO of Roundup River Ranch. “Bringing our dear supporters into the world of Roundup River Ranch is such an exciting opportunity for our team to share the healing power of camp.”

Johnson also noted that holding the event in Denver is representative of the camp’s demographics.

“A majority of our camper families who attend Roundup River Ranch reside in Denver and the Front Range, which makes this event all the more enriching,” Johnson said.

The fundraising event features DJ entertainment during cocktail hour, camp-inspired activities, evening programming, dinner, and a live auction and paddle raise. Guests are encouraged to dress in Colorado casual attire. All proceeds from the event go toward creating free programs and serving hundreds of children coping with cancer, blood disorders, organ transplants, and other serious conditions.

The on-site camp experience for children with serious illnesses takes place at Roundup River Ranch, located in Gypsum.

Roundup River Ranch/Courtesy photo

Debbi Alpert will be acknowledged and presented with the 2022 Superhero Award for her advocacy and support of the organization and its campers.

“I am so touched by the incredible outpouring of support, which makes it possible for these precious kids to enjoy the amazing experience of camp at the most magical place,” Alpert said.

The gala will also reflect Roundup River Ranch’s 2022 Camp Theme, “‘Together’ is our Happy Place,” which celebrates the community coming together to make a difference in the lives of children and families. To purchase tickets, or for more information about the A Taste of Camp event, visit RoundupRiverRanch.org .