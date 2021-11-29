Route 6 to host fundraiser for those displaced by the Liftview Condominiums fire

Residents of six units at Liftview Condominiums in Avon have been displaced from their homes after a fire on Monday, Nov. 22.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

On Monday, Nov. 22, residents from Liftview Condominiums in Avon were woken up around 2 a.m. when a fire started in the complex’s D building. While firefighters on the scene were able to act quickly and put the fire out, residents of six of the buildings units were unable to return due to various degrees of smoke, water and fire damage.This included nine adults and two children who were displaced from their homes.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

In the wake of a disaster such as this one, communities often rally together to help those affected get back on their feet. And in this case, these residents have various supports helping to get them what they need.

On Tuesday, Nov. 30, Route 6 Café and Lounge in EagleVail will be hosting a fundraiser to help those impacted by the fire at Liftview Condominiums. The event — which starts at 4 p.m. and has a $10 entry fee — will have a live DJ, a buffet dinner and a silent auction. Proceeds from the door entry, silent auction and even the night’s bar tab will go to those affected by the fire.

The fundraiser’s organizer, Tracy Kimball, has both a personal connection to the fire and also a deeper understanding of what the residents are going through and what it feels like to lose everyone.

“I just wanted to help some friends try and get as much help as they can,” Kimball said. “I just went through a very similar traumatic event and it’s really hard to figure out what you need in the moment.”

Not only were Kimball’s friends, Kylynn and Mike, living in one of the units most severely impacted by the fire, but Kimball lost everything during the Avon mudslide in July. Now, Kimball has a new place to live, but she’s still feeling the impacts of the event and the things that she lost.

“These tragedies and traumatic experiences; it’s a lot of grieving, it’s a lot of sadness and you might think that you’re fine and you’re happy, but again, you might need a cookie sheet on Thanksgiving and you might have a meltdown in the kitchen,” she said.

Through this lived experience, Kimball has learned a lot about rebuilding, surviving and asking for help from the community. Practically speaking, Kimball said that she learned to have a plan for where the money should go and to write a list of necessary things you need. But also, she saw the value of those around her.

“With events like this, I think the best thing to do is also write a list of who you’re thankful for and who’s been there for you and really keep that list close to you,” she said. “It really goes a long way to think about the people and the good things during those hard times — you actually can survive and be thankful for your life because it could’ve been so much worse.”

While Kimball said she normally hates asking for help, having the community rally behind her after the mudslide helped her see the town, and county, in a new light.

“The beautiful thing about this community is, people talk about how it’s very transient and very touristy, but this town has such a great heart and great community and people want to help and that’s another thing I learned when I went through my tragedy,” she said.

Now she’s just happy to help pay forward the help that she received and help, not only her friends, but also everyone that was displaced by the fire at Liftview.

“I’m just trying to be the person I needed the day of my event and that’s one thing that’s really beautiful about this community, is that people do want to help each other out,” Kimball said. “Everyone wanted to do something good and the good thing is you can always give it back.”

Kimball also noted that while she understands times are tough for many locals in Eagle County right now, she hopes that everyone can rally behind those affected and donate anything that they can.

“The hard part with having such a traumatic event or just a catastrophe happen at this time is everybody is going through a hard time, but any little help that anyone can provide is amazing,” she said. “Every little bit helps.”

IF YOU GO… What: Liftview Fire Fundraiser Where: Route 6 Café and Lounge When: Tuesday, Nov. 30 at 4 p.m. Cost: $10 entry fee plus any donation you’d like to make The entry fee includes a buffet dinner, live DJ and silent auction.

Reporter Ali Longwell can be reached at alongwell@vaildaily.com.